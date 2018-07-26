Aon (NYSE: AON) will be releasing its next round of earnings Friday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Aon earnings will be near $1.64 per share on sales of $2.51 billion, according to analysts.

Aon earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.45. Quarterly sales came in at $2.37 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 13.1 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 6.00 percent from the same quarter last year. Aon's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2.8 2.34 1.28 1.45 EPS Actual 2.97 2.35 1.29 1.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Aon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Aon's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.aon.com/about-aon/investor-relations/overview/default.aspx