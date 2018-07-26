AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) releases its next round of earnings this Friday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

AbbVie earnings will be near $1.97 per share on sales of $8.21 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, AbbVie posted EPS of $1.42 on sales of $6.94 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 38.73 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 18.23 percent from the same quarter last year. AbbVie's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.79 1.44 1.38 1.4 EPS Actual 1.87 1.48 1.41 1.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on AbbVie stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

AbbVie is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.civb.com/CorporateProfile.aspx?iid=100876