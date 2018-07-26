Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Starbucks earnings will be near 61 cents per share on sales of $6.26 billion, according to analysts.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 10.91 percent. Sales would be have grown 10.56 percent from the same quarter last year. Starbucks's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.57 0.55 0.55 EPS Actual 0.53 0.58 0.55 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Starbucks stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Starbucks' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.starbucks.com/ir-home/default.aspx