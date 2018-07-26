Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Starbucks Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 26, 2018 7:50am   Comments
Share:
Related SBUX
Why Efforts To Curb Plastic Use Could Affect Your Oil Trade
15 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2018
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Starbucks earnings will be near 61 cents per share on sales of $6.26 billion, according to analysts.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 10.91 percent. Sales would be have grown 10.56 percent from the same quarter last year. Starbucks's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.57 0.55 0.55
EPS Actual 0.53 0.58 0.55 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.03 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Starbucks stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Starbucks' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.starbucks.com/ir-home/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

Why Efforts To Curb Plastic Use Could Affect Your Oil Trade
15 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2018
All The Major Executive Departures Of 2018 — So Far
The Week Ahead: FANG Earnings Continue, Fox Vote On Disney Deal, More IPOs
How The Starbucks Straw Ban Affects Those With Disabilities
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SBUX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.