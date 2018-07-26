Market Overview

Preview: Boston Beer Co's Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 26, 2018 8:01am   Comments
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.73 and sales around $266.85 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 12.81 percent. Revenue would be have grown 7.63 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.3 0.86 1.95 1.49
EPS Actual 0.55 0.84 2.74 2.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 150.65 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Boston Beer Co stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Boston Beer Co's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.bostonbeer.com/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

