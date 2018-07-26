On Thursday, LogMeIn (NASDAQ: LOGM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for LogMeIn is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering LogMeIn modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $305 million.

In the same quarter last year, LogMeIn reported EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $266.95 million. Sales would be up 14.27 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the LogMeIn's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.18 1.17 1.11 0.93 EPS Actual 1.21 1.2 1.16 1.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate LogMeIn stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

LogMeIn's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.logmeininc.com/about-us/investors/events-and-presentations/webcasts/default.aspx