On Thursday, Imperva (NYSE: IMPV) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 33 cents and sales around $87.16 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 237.5 percent. Sales would be up 17.1 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.27 0.24 0.05 EPS Actual 0.26 0.4 0.33 0.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Imperva are up 14 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Imperva stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.