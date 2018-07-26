Imperva's Earnings Outlook
On Thursday, Imperva (NYSE: IMPV) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 33 cents and sales around $87.16 million.
If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 237.5 percent. Sales would be up 17.1 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.27
|0.24
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.4
|0.33
|0.24
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Imperva are up 14 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Imperva stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.