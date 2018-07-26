Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Expedia management projections, analysts predict EPS of 88 cents on revenue of $2.88 billion.

Expedia reported a per-share loss of 89 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.59 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 1.12 percent. Sales would be up 11.37 percent from the same quarter last year. Expedia's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.37 1.15 2.63 0.93 EPS Actual -0.36 0.84 2.51 0.89

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.5 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Expedia stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.