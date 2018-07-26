On Thursday, Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Eastman Chemical is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Eastman Chemical management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.21 on revenue of $2.58 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Eastman Chemical posted EPS of $1.98 on sales of $2.42 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 11.62 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 6.66 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Eastman Chemical's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2.09 1.05 2.02 1.91 EPS Actual 2.23 1.62 2.19 1.98

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.54 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Eastman Chemical. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.