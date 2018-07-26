Ellie Mae (NYSE: ELLI) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Ellie Mae EPS is expected to be around 41 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $123 million.

In the same quarter last year, Ellie Mae reported earnings per share of 51 cents on revenue of $104.12 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 19.61 percent. Sales would be up 18.16 percent on a year-over-year basis. Ellie Mae's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.25 0.4 0.53 EPS Actual 0.34 0.33 0.53 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Ellie Mae stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ellie Mae's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/b42hpjet