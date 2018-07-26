Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cypress Semiconductor reporting earnings of 29 cents per share on sales of $618.53 million.

Cypress Semiconductor reported a per-share loss of 21 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $593.77 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 38.1 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 4.17 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.25 0.23 0.16 EPS Actual 0.27 0.28 0.27 0.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Cypress Semiconductor stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cypress Semiconductor's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/97dgeyxx