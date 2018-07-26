On Thursday, Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Yamana Gold will report earnings of 2 cents per share on revenue of $431.81 million.

In the same quarter last year, Yamana Gold reported a loss per share of 8 cents on sales of $428.1 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 125 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 0.87 percent from the same quarter last year. Yamana Gold's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.01 EPS Actual 0.01 0.05 0.06 -0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Yamana Gold stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.