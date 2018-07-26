Aflac (NYSE: AFL) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Aflac's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Aflac earnings of 99 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $5.5 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Aflac reported earnings per share of $1.83 on sales of $5.43 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 45.90 percent. Sales would be up 1.33 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.97 1.56 1.63 1.64 EPS Actual 1.05 1.6 1.7 1.83

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.6 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Aflac stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.