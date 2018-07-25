World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on WWE management projections, analysts predict EPS of 16 cents on revenue of $239.58 million.

In the same quarter last year, WWE reported EPS of 7 cents on revenue of $214.6 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 128.57 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 11.64 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.19 0.19 0.05 EPS Actual 0.18 0.2 0.28 0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 282.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on WWE stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

WWE is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1176141&tp_key=b1d8191598