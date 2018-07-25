On Thursday, Under Armour (NYSE: UA) will release its Q2 earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Under Armour is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Under Armour have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 8 cents on revenue of $1.15 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Under Armour reported a loss per share of 3 cents on sales of $1.09 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 166.67 percent. Revenue would be up 5.70 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.05 0 0.2 -0.07 EPS Actual 0 0 0.22 -0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Under Armour are up 2.12 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Under Armour stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Under Armour is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/59igokoc