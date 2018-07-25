On Thursday, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) will release its Q2 earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Nokia is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Nokia earnings will be near 5 cents per share on sales of $6.17 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Nokia announced EPS of 9 cents on revenue of $6.59 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 44.44 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 6.32 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.11 0.06 0.05 EPS Actual 0.02 0.16 0.11 0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.84 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Nokia stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Nokia's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.nokia.com/en_int