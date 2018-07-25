Market Overview

Q2 Earnings Outlook For MasterCard
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 25, 2018 3:29pm   Comments
MasterCard (NYSE: MA) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see MasterCard reporting earnings of $1.53 per share on sales of $3.65 billion.

MasterCard EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.10. Revenue was $3.05 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 39.09 percent. Revenue would be up 19.55 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the MasterCard's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 1.25 1.12 1.23 1.04
EPS Actual 1.5 1.14 1.34 1.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.13 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on MasterCard stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

MasterCard's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

