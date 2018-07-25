On Thursday, KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's Q2 release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see KKR & Co reporting earnings of 70 cents per share on sales of $1.03 billion.

KKR & Co reported a per-share profit of 89 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $365.16 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 21.35 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 182.07 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.5 0.53 0.54 0.67 EPS Actual 0.42 0.48 0.36 0.89

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on KKR & Co stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

KKR & Co's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rx9zmuyz