Hershey (NYSE: HSY) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Hershey's EPS to be near $1.10 on sales of $1.74 billion.

Hershey EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.09. Sales were $1.66 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0.92 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 4.63 percent on a year-over-year basis. The Hershey's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.41 1.07 1.29 0.9 EPS Actual 1.41 1.03 1.33 1.09

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Hershey have declined 13.47 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Hershey stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Hershey's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/n6v3m6rd