Hershey's Q2 Earnings Preview
Hershey (NYSE: HSY) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Hershey's EPS to be near $1.10 on sales of $1.74 billion.
Hershey EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.09. Sales were $1.66 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0.92 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 4.63 percent on a year-over-year basis. The Hershey's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.41
|1.07
|1.29
|0.9
|EPS Actual
|1.41
|1.03
|1.33
|1.09
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Hershey have declined 13.47 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Hershey stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Hershey's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/n6v3m6rd