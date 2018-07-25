GNC Holdings (NYSE: GNC) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at GNC Holdings' Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict GNC Holdings will report earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $607.7 million.

GNC Holdings reported a profit of 41 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $640.99 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 63.41 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 5.19 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the GNC Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.25 0.33 0.38 EPS Actual 0.24 0.25 0.32 0.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 63.89 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on GNC Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

GNC Holdings' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.gnc.com/