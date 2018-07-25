On Thursday, Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Deutsche Bank modeled for quarterly EPS of 26 cents on revenue of $7.89 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Deutsche Bank posted EPS of 8 cents on sales of $7.74 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 225.00 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 1.94 percent from the year-ago period. Deutsche Bank's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.06 0.38 0.38 EPS Actual 0.07 -1.3 0.35 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Deutsche Bank have declined 32.6 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Deutsche Bank stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Deutsche Bank's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.db.com/company/index.htm