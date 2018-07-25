On Thursday, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 60 cents and sales around $21.84 billion.

Comcast EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 52 cents. Sales were $21.16 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 15.38 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.19 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Comcast's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.48 0.49 0.48 EPS Actual 0.62 0.49 0.52 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Comcast stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Comcast's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.cmcsa.com/events-and-presentations