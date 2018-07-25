Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Celgene's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Celgene reporting earnings of $2.10 per share on sales of $3.7 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Celgene reported EPS of $1.82 on revenue of $3.27 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 15.38 percent. Revenue would be up 13.22 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.96 1.92 1.88 1.78 EPS Actual 2.05 2 1.91 1.82

Stock Performance

Shares of Celgene were trading at $87.17 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Celgene stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.