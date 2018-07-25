On Thursday, Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Anheuser-Busch InBev analysts model for earnings of $1.08 per share on sales of $14.11 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Anheuser-Busch InBev posted a profit of 95 cents on sales of $14.18 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 13.68 percent. Sales would be down 0.51 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.89 1.15 1.15 0.97 EPS Actual 0.73 1.04 1.31 0.95

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.51 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Anheuser-Busch InBev. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Anheuser-Busch InBev is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/events-calendar.html