Anheuser-Busch InBev's Q2 Earnings Outlook
On Thursday, Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, Anheuser-Busch InBev analysts model for earnings of $1.08 per share on sales of $14.11 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Anheuser-Busch InBev posted a profit of 95 cents on sales of $14.18 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 13.68 percent. Sales would be down 0.51 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|1.15
|1.15
|0.97
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|1.04
|1.31
|0.95
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.51 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Anheuser-Busch InBev. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Anheuser-Busch InBev is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.ab-inbev.com/investors/events-calendar.html