Q2 Earnings Preview For Bristol-Myers Squibb
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 25, 2018 2:50pm   Comments
On Thursday, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb earnings of 88 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $5.44 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of 74 cents on sales of $5.14 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 18.92 percent. Sales would be up 5.75 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.83 0.67 0.76 0.73
EPS Actual 0.94 0.68 0.75 0.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb are up 4.69 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Bristol-Myers Squibb stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Bristol-Myers Squibb is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.bms.com/investors.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

