On Wednesday, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals modeled for quarterly EPS of 74 cents on revenue of $682.24 million.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 89.74 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 31.98 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.53 0.3 0.35 EPS Actual 0.76 0.61 0.53 0.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.