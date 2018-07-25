Extended Stay America (NYSE: STAY) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Extended Stay America's EPS to be near 34 cents on sales of $336.69 million.

Extended Stay America EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 31 cents. Sales were $338.36 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 9.68 percent. Revenue would be down 0.49 percent on a year-over-year basis. Extended Stay America's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.16 0.37 0.31 EPS Actual 0.19 0.21 0.35 0.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Extended Stay America stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.