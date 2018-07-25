Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Sempra Energy earnings of $1.18 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.65 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 7.27 percent. Revenue would be up 4.62 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.66 1.41 1.04 0.87 EPS Actual 1.43 1.54 1.04 1.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.37 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Sempra Energy stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.