PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) will be releasing its next round of earnings Wednesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, PayPal analysts model for earnings of 56 cents per share on sales of $3.81 billion.

PayPal EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 46 cents. Sales were $3.14 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 21.74 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 21.49 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.52 0.43 0.43 EPS Actual 0.57 0.55 0.46 0.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on PayPal stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

PayPal is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.paypal-corp.com/