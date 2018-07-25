O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, O'Reilly Automotive analysts model for earnings of $4.06 per share on sales of $2.43 billion.

In the same quarter last year, O'Reilly Automotive reported EPS of $2.95 on revenue of $2.29 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 37.63 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 6.07 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 3.58 2.78 3.16 2.91 EPS Actual 3.61 2.9 3.2 2.95

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 56.3 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with O'Reilly Automotive. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.