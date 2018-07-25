Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Oceaneering International's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Oceaneering International's per-share loss will be near 25 cents on sales of $446.46 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Oceaneering International posted EPS of 2 cents on sales of $515 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 1350.00 percent. Sales would be down 13.31 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.1 0.03 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.41 -0.08 0.02 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.83 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Oceaneering International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.