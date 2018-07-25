Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Meritage Homes' EPS to be near $1.11 on sales of $824.93 million.

Meritage Homes earnings in the same period a year ago was 98 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $801.9 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 13.27 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 2.86 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.73 1.24 0.91 0.76 EPS Actual 1.07 1.34 1.02 0.98

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.78 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Meritage Homes stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.