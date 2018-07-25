Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Mohawk Industries management projections, analysts predict EPS of $3.91 on revenue of $2.6 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Mohawk Industries reported EPS of $3.72 on revenue of $2.45 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 5.11 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 5.99 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 3 3.32 3.74 3.6 EPS Actual 3.01 3.42 3.75 3.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Mohawk Industries stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.