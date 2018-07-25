On Wednesday, Kirby (NYSE: KEX) will release its latest earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Kirby will report earnings of 71 cents per share on revenue of $761.7 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 44.90 percent. Revenue would be up 60.92 percent from the year-ago period. Kirby's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.51 0.45 0.51 EPS Actual 0.67 0.54 0.52 0.49

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Kirby stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.