FMC Technologies (NYSE: FTI) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 39 cents and sales around $3.2 billion.

In the same quarter last year, FMC Technologies reported earnings per share of 45 cents on revenue of $3.85 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 13.33 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would have fallen 16.78 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.34 0 EPS Actual 0.28 0.2 0.39 0.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on FMC Technologies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.