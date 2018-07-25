F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for F5 Networks' Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, F5 Networks analysts model for earnings of $2.39 per share on sales of $540.57 million.

In the same quarter last year, F5 Networks reported EPS of $2.03 on revenue of $517.83 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 17.73 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.39 percent from the same quarter last year. F5 Networks's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.27 2.04 2.21 2.03 EPS Actual 2.31 2.26 2.44 2.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on F5 Networks stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. F5 Networks' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: