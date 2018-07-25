Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Duke Realty's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Duke Realty reporting earnings of 11 cents per share on revenue of $194.9 million.

Duke Realty EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 32 cents. Sales were $165.8 million. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 65.62 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 17.58 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.08 0.08 EPS Actual 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Duke Realty. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.