Earnings Outlook For Citrix Systems
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 25, 2018 8:08am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2018
On Wednesday, Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) will release its Q2 earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Citrix Systems is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.19 and sales around $717.16 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 15.53 percent. Revenue would be up 3.45 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Citrix Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 1.05 1.6   0.99
EPS Actual 1.29 1.66 1.22 1.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Citrix Systems are up 31.44 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Citrix Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Citrix Systems' Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=6482&seid=61

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

