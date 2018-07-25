On Wednesday, CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect CoreLogic earnings of 80 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $476.85 million, according to the consensus estimate.

CoreLogic reported a per-share profit of 72 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $473.97 million. Sales would be have grown 0.61 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.5 0.71 0.66 EPS Actual 0.52 0.55 0.72 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating CoreLogic stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.