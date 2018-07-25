Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Advanced Micro Devices' Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices earnings of 13 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.72 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Advanced Micro Devices EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 2 cents. Revenue was $1.22 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 550 percent. Sales would be have grown 40.75 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.05 0.07 EPS Actual 0.11 0.08 0.1 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Advanced Micro Devices stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Advanced Micro Devices' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.amd.com/