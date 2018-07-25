Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Advanced Micro Devices Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 25, 2018 7:39am   Comments
Share:
Related AMD
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2018
AMD Weekly Options Alerts: Bulls Outnumber Bears, With Earnings Pending
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Advanced Micro Devices' Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices earnings of 13 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.72 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Advanced Micro Devices EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 2 cents. Revenue was $1.22 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 550 percent. Sales would be have grown 40.75 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.05 0.07  
EPS Actual 0.11 0.08 0.1 0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.64 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Advanced Micro Devices stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Advanced Micro Devices' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.amd.com/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (AMD)

Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2018
AMD Weekly Options Alerts: Bulls Outnumber Bears, With Earnings Pending
Q2 Semi Preview: Cowen Confident In AMD, Predicts Near-Term Challenges For Intel
The Week Ahead: FANG Earnings Continue, Fox Vote On Disney Deal, More IPOs
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Advanced Micro Devices, Apache, Twilio And More
Earnings Season Off To Good, But Not Great, Start As Morgan Stanley Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AMD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.