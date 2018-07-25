Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Agnico Eagle Mines reporting earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $557 million.

In the same quarter last year, Agnico Eagle Mines reported EPS of 24 cents on revenue of $549.88 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 58.33 percent. Sales would be up 1.30 percent from the same quarter last year. Agnico Eagle Mines's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.2 0.15 0.14 EPS Actual 0.15 0.21 0.29 0.24

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Agnico Eagle Mines have declined 3.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Agnico Eagle Mines stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.