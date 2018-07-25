Market Overview

Earnings Preview: Barrick Gold
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 25, 2018 7:38am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2018
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Barrick Gold reporting earnings of 14 cents per share on sales of $1.88 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Barrick Gold posted a profit of 22 cents on sales of $2.16 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 36.36 percent. Sales would be down 12.96 percent from the year-ago period. Barrick Gold's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.21 0.17 0.18
EPS Actual 0.15 0.22 0.16 0.22

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Barrick Gold have declined 26.74 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Barrick Gold stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Barrick Gold's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.barrick.com/news/default.aspx#investors

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

