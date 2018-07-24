Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Wix.com will report earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $144.75 million.

In the same quarter last year, Wix.com reported breakeven EPS on revenue of $103.4 million. Sales would be up 39.83 percent from the same quarter last year. Wix.com's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.1 0.16 0.13 0.09 EPS Actual -0.05 0.16 0.01 0

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Wix.com stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Wix.com's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.wix.com/investor-relations/overview/default.aspx