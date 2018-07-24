Don't be caught off-guard: Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Tupperware Brands's EPS to be near $1.12 on sales of $553.49 million.

In the same quarter last year, Tupperware Brands reported EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $572.9 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 7.44 percent. Revenue would be down 3.39 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.89 1.5 0.94 1.2 EPS Actual 0.91 1.59 1.03 1.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Tupperware Brands stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.