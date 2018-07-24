On Wednesday, TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) will release its Q3 earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for TE Connectivity is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict TE Connectivity will report earnings of $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

In the same quarter last year, TE Connectivity reported EPS of $1.24 on revenue of $3.37 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 10.48 percent. Revenue would be up 9.59 percent on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.25 1.16 1.17 EPS Actual 1.42 1.4 1.25 1.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on TE Connectivity stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

TE Connectivity's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.