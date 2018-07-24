STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, STMicroelectronics analysts model for earnings of 28 cents per share on sales of $2.26 billion.

STMicroelectronics EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 17 cents. Revenue was $1.92 billion. Sales would be have grown 17.52 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.35 0.25 0.17 EPS Actual 0.28 0.41 0.28 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.37 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating STMicroelectronics stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. STMicroelectronics' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.st.com/content/st_com/en.html