Santander Consumer USA's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 24, 2018 4:06pm   Comments
Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Santander's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Santander reporting earnings of 76 cents per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Santander reported earnings per share of 74 cents on revenue of $1.67 billion. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.7 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 0.42 percent on a year-over-year basis. Santander's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.42 0.26 0.35 0.61
EPS Actual 0.67 0.27 0.48 0.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Santander Consumer USA stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Santander is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://santanderconsumerusa.com/investors

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

