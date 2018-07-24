On Wednesday, Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's Q3 release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Rockwell Automation earnings of $2.05 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.7 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Rockwell Automation reported EPS of $1.76 on revenue of $1.6 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 16.48 percent. Sales would be up 6.32 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.81 1.74 1.72 1.64 EPS Actual 1.89 1.96 1.69 1.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.73 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Rockwell Automation. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Rockwell Automation is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.rockwellautomation.com/