On Wednesday, July 25, Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's Q2 release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Owens-Corning analysts model for earnings of $1.45 per share on sales of $1.87 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Owens-Corning reported EPS of $1.20 on revenue of $1.6 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 20.83 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 17.09 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.97 1.04 1.25 1.07 EPS Actual 0.8 1.11 1.25 1.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Owens-Corning stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Owens-Corning's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/oc180725.html